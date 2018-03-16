Doc Rivers Rips Officials After Loss To Rockets

Doc Rivers called the officiating “a complete joke” after the Clippers‘ 96-101 loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

In a story by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Rivers complained that Houston shot 15 more free throws even though the Clippers attacked the paint more often.

“I don’t say much about officiating. They shot 41 threes, we shot 18. We doubled them in the amount of points in the paint. “And it was 24-8 in free throws. That’s a joke. That’s a complete joke.” “I thought our guys drove and got hit all game. Lou [Williams] down the stretch got killed on a play and no call. Austin [Rivers] gets hit and no call. DJ [DeAndre Jordan] gets fouled over the back. “I haven’t [complained about officiating] all year. Our guys played their hearts out. “But for them to shoot that many more free throws than us, and we’re the team attacking, it just doesn’t make basketball sense to me.”

RELATED:

Marcus Smart Fined $15K For Criticizing Officials’ Treatment of James Harden