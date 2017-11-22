The interminable back-and-forth between LaVar Ball and Donald Trump continues.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Trump called Ball an “ungrateful fool” and “a poor man’s version of Don King.”

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think..

…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!

