The interminable back-and-forth between LaVar Ball and Donald Trump continues.
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Trump called Ball an “ungrateful fool” and “a poor man’s version of Don King.”
It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017
…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017
“It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad!
“LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair.
“Just think LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you.
“But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!”
On Monday, Ball questioned Trump’s role in releasing his son, LiAngelo, from detainment in China.
“He said he helped. How did he help? If he helped, I would say thank you…
“Do I think the president helped? I don’t know. I don’t care and I don’t know.”
RELATED:
LaVar Ball To Donald Trump: ‘Tell Me What You’ve Done For Me’
Commentscomments powered by Disqus