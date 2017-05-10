Draymond Green is frustrated with the way some of his comments are distilled into controversial headlines.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Green called out the media for focusing on his statement about the Cavs’ “weak” playoff opponents and not his praise for Cleveland’s recent play.

Draymond Green frustrated with the way some of his comments are plucked into shorter headlines and blasted out controversially pic.twitter.com/VB0IMLS8te — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 10, 2017

“People always want to take a piece of a statement and then say, ‘Draymond said the Cavs aren’t playing anybody.’ They never say, ‘Draymond said Cleveland is playing great basketball.’ “Everybody is always chasing a headline and the controversy. “Watching ESPN is like watching a controversial reality TV show. It’s pretty pathetic that that’s the headline everybody wants.”

While Green doesn’t like today’s headline culture, he hasn’t shied away from making controversial statements.

He trolled Jazz fans, accused Kristaps Porzingis of lying and called Kelly Olynyk a “dirty player.”

