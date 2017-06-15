After trading barbs with LeBron James on instagram during the Warriors’ championship parade on Thursday, Draymond Green took the mic and continued to fire shots at LeBron.

On LeBron‘s claim that he never played on a superteam, Draymond responded, “You started the superteam bro!”

Green added that “some fucking credit” belongs to Warriors general manager Bob Myers for creating the ‘superteam’ in Golden State. Via New Life:

DRAYMOND TAKING MAD SHOTS AT LEBRON

HE WILDING DOG pic.twitter.com/2P4fMFnOdF — New Life (@LordBalvin) June 15, 2017

“Can somebody give (Warriors GM) Bob [Myers] some fucking credit? “Everyone talking about superteam this, superteam that. “I never played on a superteam.” You started the superteam bro!

