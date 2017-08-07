Even though Jimmy Butler is no longer on the Chicago Bulls, the bond between Butler and Dwyane Wade is as strong as ever.

The two All-Stars grew close last season amid a tumultuous year of trade rumors, lineup changes and franchise turmoil.

In an instagram post on Sunday, D-Wade thanked Butler for coming to his basketball camp in Chicago, and added:

“No rumor, no trade, no nothing can come between a bond. That’s what we’ve built.”

“I wanna thank my brother @jimmybutler for keeping his word and coming to my basketball camp in New Lenox. “This camp had over 500 kids from all around the world attend and No rumor, no trade, no nothing can come between a bond. That’s what we’ve built. “Thanks again 21 Savage and that first dinner in Minnesota will be on you. I hit the half court shot first. Cheater!”

