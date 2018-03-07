Dwyane Wade Visits Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

On Wednesday, Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade made a surprise visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students.

What an amazing lunch period for the students at Stoneman Douglas High School as @DwyaneWade made a surprise visit! (Video courtesy: @sebiloveschoco) pic.twitter.com/ESB1YVWdtG — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 7, 2018

Dwyane Wade stopped by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School today. So dope pic.twitter.com/8zTJzdMQBb — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2018

I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you. As someone out here in the public eye, I am proud to say I’m from this state because of you guys, because of the future of this world, because of you guys. Thank you man. MSD Strong all the way right?

I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

One of the victims of the shooting, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, was buried in a Wade jersey.

When asked about it, Wade told reporters, “I don’t even know the words for it…It’s emotional even thinking about that.”

