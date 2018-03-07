Dwyane Wade Visits Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

by March 07, 2018
158

On Wednesday, Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade made a surprise visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students.

I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you. As someone out here in the public eye, I am proud to say I’m from this state because of you guys, because of the future of this world, because of you guys. Thank you man. MSD Strong all the way right?

One of the victims of the shooting, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, was buried in a Wade jersey.

When asked about it, Wade told reporters, “I don’t even know the words for it…It’s emotional even thinking about that.”

