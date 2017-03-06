Does Cavaliers PG Kyrie Irving have the best handle in the NBA today? Ask a jury of his modern day peers and the answer would appear to be a resounding “Yes.”

The nightly crossovers, SportsCenter highlights and “Uncle Drew” moniker would seem to indicate that Irving is indeed the best dribbler in the League. And, in the opinion of Rockets guard Eric Gordon, Kyrie’s handle is even more legendary than “best in the game today.” It’s all-time great. As in, the greatest ballhandler to ever touch a rock on an NBA hardwood. Seriously, EG said as much to Marc Spears of The Undefeated:

Stephen Curry, James Harden, Chris Paul and Jamal Crawford are NBA guards with undoubtedly intimidating handles. But when it comes to the best dribbler in the NBA, the name Kyrie Irving seems to come up the most. The rest of the NBA seems to agree. “Hands down, Kyrie has the best ball-handling skills that we have in our league,” Atlanta Hawks All-Star forward Paul Millsap said. “The way he reads defenses, the way he reads your feet, it’s unbelievable … His biggest asset is his creativity. He is one of the most creative point guards we have.” “Kyrie has the best handle of all time,” said Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. “Very creative and uses different motions, as well.”

