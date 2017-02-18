With a final score of 21, Eric Gordon defeated Kyrie Irving in overtime to win the 2017 Three-Point Contest. It is Gordon’s first Three-Point Contest victory and the first time in three years that a Golden State Warrior did not claim the trophy.

2016 winner Klay Thompson did not advance to the final round after scoring an 18 in the first round.

Check EG’s final round below:

This round won Eric Gordon the 3-Point Contest 🎯 pic.twitter.com/k5sxMRKRiZ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 19, 2017

Related

Kristaps Porzingis Wins 2017 Skills Competition