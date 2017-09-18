Heat guard Goran Dragic won the EuroBasket MVP after leading Slovenia to its first European basketball championship on Sunday.

After the game, Dragic showered praise on his teammate, 18-year-old Luka Doncic, saying the 2018 NBA Draft prospect will eventually be “one of the best in the whole world.”

Staring at 2:29 (H/T Adamis TV):

“He’s going to be the best player in Europe in a couple of years, trust me on that. In the NBA, too.” […] “He’s a born winner. I’m not kidding. He already has a lot of trophies, medals, and I’m really happy for him. “Mark my words, he’s going to be one of the best in the whole world.”

