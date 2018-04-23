Gortat on Wall: ‘If He Plays The Right Way, He Is The Best Point Guard In NBA’

by April 23, 2018
1,170

John Wall took over Game 4 against the Raptors, scoring or assisting on 18 of Washington’s final 23 points, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The All-Star point guard finished with 27 points, 14 assists, and 6 rebounds in a 106-98 victory that evened the series at 2-2.

Afterwards, center Marcin Gortat had very high praise for Wall, via ESPN‘s Ohm Youngmisuk:

“That’s John Wall,” center Marcin Gortat said. “I am glad he’s healthy. He is spoon-feeding me. I am getting fat now. Listen, if he plays the right way, he is the best point guard in the league. If he looks for his teammates and looks for the open possession where he can attack, he is the best.”

Game 5 is set for Wednesday at 7pm ET in Toronto.

RELATED
John Wall Says He Was ‘Fat’ Coming into the Season

  
You Might Also Like
Bojan Bogdanovic
NBA

Post Up: Pacers, Wizards And Bucks Hold Serve At Home

3 days ago
917
NBA

John Wall Says He Was ‘Fat’ Coming into the Season

6 days ago
1,848
NBA

Post Up: Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo Lead New Orleans to Upset Win

1 week ago
2,301
ty lawson wizards
NBA

Ty Lawson Signs With Wizards For Playoffs

1 week ago
2,013
jodie meeks suspended 25 games
NBA

Jodie Meeks Suspended 25 Games For Violating Anti-Drug Policy

1 week ago
1,366
NBA

Marcin Gortat Agrees the Wizards Are Playing Selfishly

2 weeks ago
1,809

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant Likes IG Comment Saying Westbrook Was ‘The Problem’ In OKC 👀

20 mins ago
628
mac mcclung jahvon quinerly iverson classic

Mac McClung, Jahvon Quinerly SHOW OUT in Iverson Classic! 🔥

41 mins ago
138

This Restaurant In Milwaukee Couldn’t Seat Giannis After His Game-Winner

1 hour ago
1,096

Anfernee Simons Is Ready To Prove Why He’s Skipping College

1 hour ago
174

Steven Adams: ‘I’m Really F—ing Weird. Socially Awkward, At Best.’

2 hours ago
591