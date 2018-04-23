John Wall took over Game 4 against the Raptors, scoring or assisting on 18 of Washington’s final 23 points, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The All-Star point guard finished with 27 points, 14 assists, and 6 rebounds in a 106-98 victory that evened the series at 2-2.

Afterwards, center Marcin Gortat had very high praise for Wall, via ESPN‘s Ohm Youngmisuk:

“That’s John Wall,” center Marcin Gortat said. “I am glad he’s healthy. He is spoon-feeding me. I am getting fat now. Listen, if he plays the right way, he is the best point guard in the league. If he looks for his teammates and looks for the open possession where he can attack, he is the best.”

Game 5 is set for Wednesday at 7pm ET in Toronto.

