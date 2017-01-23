A day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the U.S., Gregg Popovich called him out for his behavior and that of his administration.

Pop, speaking prior to the Spurs’ dramatic road win in Cleveland, said he hopes Trump does a great job, but that he’s dismayed by the political climate in America.

Popovich will continue to voice his opinion, whether people like it or not.

Per The Express-News:

“I hope (Trump) does a great job,” Popovich said. “But there’s a difference between respecting the office of the president and the person who occupies it. That respect has to be earned. It’s hard to be respectful of someone when we all have kids, and we’re watching him be misogynistic and xenophobic and racist and make fun of handicapped people.” He was just getting started, of course, and by the end of his answer, he called Trump “thin-skinned,” lamented a political environment that he said “scares the hell out of (him)” and spoke about the need to “be vigilant” in seeking truth. Saturday, before his latest Trump comments, Popovich was asked if he received any blowback from talking politics. […] “When you’re a public figure, so to speak, and you say something, some people appreciate it and like it and other people think it’s awful and you should just be quiet and mind your own business,” Popovich said. “I don’t really worry about either of those reactions. If I feel that something needs to be said and I’m passionate about it, I’ll say it.”

