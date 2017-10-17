Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich slammed U.S. president Donald Trump as a “soulless coward” after his ridiculous claim Monday that “many” of the country’s former presidents didn’t reach out to grieving families after losing loved ones in combat.

An enraged and exasperated Pop called up The Nation sports editor and SLAM contributor Dave Zirin to make sure his comments were “on the record.”

Coach Popovich called me to vent about Trump’s latest outrage. Here’s what he said https://t.co/t4sK0QYWO3 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 16, 2017

Popovich has been a frequent Trump critic, but found this latest outrage particularly galling.

Per The Nation:

Maybe it was bald-faced nature of this lie. Maybe it is Pop’s own history in the military, but the coach clearly had to vent. He said, “I want to say something, and please just let me talk, and please make sure this is on the record.” Here is what he said: “I’ve been amazed and disappointed by so much of what this president had said, and his approach to running this country, which seems to be one of just a never ending divisiveness. But his comments today about those who have lost loved ones in times of war and his lies that previous presidents Obama and Bush never contacted their families are so beyond the pale, I almost don’t have the words. “This man in the Oval Office is a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others. This has of course been a common practice of his, but to do it in this manner—and to lie about how previous presidents responded to the deaths of soldiers—is as low as it gets. We have a pathological liar in the White House, unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office, and the whole world knows it, especially those around him every day. The people who work with this president should be ashamed, because they know better than anyone just how unfit he is, and yet they choose to do nothing about it. This is their shame most of all.”

