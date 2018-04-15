Gregg Popovich on if Kawhi Leonard will Return in Playoffs: ‘You’ll Have to Ask Kawhi...

Kawhi Leonard has only played in nine games this season because of a nagging quad injury. There has been lots of mystery surrounding a potential return to the Spurs because even though Leonard has been cleared by doctors, he doesn’t feel ready to rejoin his team yet.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked about the possibility of Leonard appearing in the playoffs. Here’s his answer, via ESPN:

You’ll have to ask Kawhi and his group that question. So far they say that he’s not ready to go. So we can’t do anything until that happens. Then we would have to decide what’s going on from there. That’s the first thing that has to happen… He’s rehabbing right now in New York.

h/t ESPN