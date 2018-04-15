Gregg Popovich on if Kawhi Leonard will Return in Playoffs: ‘You’ll Have to Ask Kawhi’

by April 15, 2018
2,776
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has only played in nine games this season because of a nagging quad injury. There has been lots of mystery surrounding a potential return to the Spurs because even though Leonard has been cleared by doctors, he doesn’t feel ready to rejoin his team yet.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked about the possibility of Leonard appearing in the playoffs. Here’s his answer, via ESPN:

You’ll have to ask Kawhi and his group that question. So far they say that he’s not ready to go. So we can’t do anything until that happens. Then we would have to decide what’s going on from there. That’s the first thing that has to happen… He’s rehabbing right now in New York. 

h/t ESPN

 

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Miss Rest of Playoffs

1 hour ago
771
NBA

CJ McCollum: Kawhi Leonard in ‘Very Sticky Situation’ With Spurs

1 week ago
8,796
NBA

ESPN Cuts To Commercial As Josh Hart Attempts Potential Game-Winner

2 weeks ago
3,015
danny green lebron james spurs
NBA

Danny Green: LeBron Would ‘Fit-in Perfectly’ With Spurs

2 weeks ago
6,808
kawhi leonard trade spurs
NBA

Report: Teams Planning To Call Spurs About Kawhi Leonard

2 weeks ago
21,532
NBA

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard to Play When ‘He and His Group Feel He’s Ready’

2 weeks ago
5,479

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Miss Rest of Playoffs

1 hour ago
771
Jordan Crawford

Jordan Crawford Reportedly Signing with Big Baller Brand

3 hours ago
2,525
Knicks

Knicks to Reportedly Interview Jerry Stackhouse, David Fizdale, Mark Jackson and David Blatt for Hea...

5 hours ago
335
Kawhi Leonard

Gregg Popovich on if Kawhi Leonard will Return in Playoffs: ‘You’ll Have to Ask Kawhi...

5 hours ago
2,776

Post Up: Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo Lead New Orleans to Upset Win

19 hours ago
1,769