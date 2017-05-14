Prior to Game 1 of Warriors-Spurs, head coach Gregg Popovich was asked whether he gets distracted by what’s happening in the outside world these days.

Pop responded by alluding to President Trump’s behavior:

Absolutely. It’s interesting you would ask that, because usually things happen in the world and you go to work and you have your family and your friends and you do what you do. To this day, I feel like there’s a cloud, a pall over the whole country in a paranoid, surreal sort of way. It’s got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election, it has to do with the way one individual conducts himself and that’s embarrassing. It’s dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be.

For this individual, he’s in a game show. Everything that happens begins and ends with him, not our people or our country. Every time he talks about those things, it’s a ruse. Disingenuous, cynical.