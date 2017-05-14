Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors tips off Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, coach Gregg Popovich was asked how he plans to stop the “four-headed monster” that the Warriors present. His response: “Pray.”

Golden State has yet to lose a game in the 2017 playoffs, sweeping both the Trail Blazers and the Jazz.

Video via NBA News – LookManLook.

