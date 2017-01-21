With an 8-2 record in their last 10 games, the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the winningest NBA teams in 2017, and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich couldn’t be happier.

Popovich heaped praise on his former assistant Brett Brown, who with the help of star rookie Joel Embiid, has changed “The Process” into a joyous phrase in Philly.

Here’s more of what Pop had to say about the Sixers on Friday:

“It’s one of my joys in life to watch them win basketball games because if there’s any team that deserves it, it’s those guys. “They’ve had it really tough for all the obvious reasons, and there’s nobody in our business that is more positive, and more day-to-day upbeat and ready to teach and love than Brett Brown. He’s a unique, unique guy.”

RELATED:

LeBron James Calls Gregg Popovich the ‘Greatest Coach of All Time’