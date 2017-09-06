New Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas is parting ways with his agency, Excel Sports, in anticipation of his upcoming free-agency, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Sources: Isaiah Thomas in the process of parting with representation, Excel Sports Management. To seek new agent to handle 2018 free-agency. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 6, 2017

Thomas had been represented by agent Sam Goldfeder since February 2015.

Thomas, 28, has said that he’s looking for a max deal, but will have to prove that he’s fully healthy after tearing his labrum last season.

