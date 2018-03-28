Isaiah Thomas To Undergo Surgery on Right Hip

Isaiah Thomas will have arthroscopic surgery on his right hip, the Lakers announced on Wednesday.

The procedure will “clean up” inflammatory debris related to the injury that caused him to sit out for seven months, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thomas, 29, is scheduled to undergo the procedure on Thursday in New York City. He’s expected to have another “extended rehabilitation process.”

ESPN story on Isaiah Thomas' surgical "clean up" and the possibility of a future with the Lakers. https://t.co/mcF7Zefa7f — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2018

The Lakers announced Thomas, 29, will undergo a scope on the problematic hip Thursday in New York and is expected to have an extended rehabilitation process. In a statement received by ESPN, Dr. Bryan Kelly of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York said the the minimally invasive procedure is to “clean up the joint of all inflammatory debris related to his injury from last season.”

