Isaiah Thomas To Undergo Surgery on Right Hip

by March 28, 2018
isaiah thomas surgery hip

Isaiah Thomas will have arthroscopic surgery on his right hip, the Lakers announced on Wednesday.

The procedure will “clean up” inflammatory debris related to the injury that caused him to sit out for seven months, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thomas, 29, is scheduled to undergo the procedure on Thursday in New York City. He’s expected to have another “extended rehabilitation process.”

In a statement received by ESPN, Dr. Bryan Kelly of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York said the the minimally invasive procedure is to “clean up the joint of all inflammatory debris related to his injury from last season.”

