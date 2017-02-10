Charles Oakley spent 10 years as a beloved Knick, and yet his final appearance at Madison Square Garden may have been on Wednesday, when Oakley was dragged from his seat and arrested.

Garden chairman James Dolan, while appearing on the Michael Kay Show on Friday, said that he has banned Oakley from MSG, adding that “it’s not necessarily a lifetime ban.”

Oakley was reportedly shouting at Dolan, who eventually called security to escort Oakley from the arena.

Oakley did not cooperate, and ended up hitting and shoving security staff before he was detained.

Here’s more from Dolan (via ESPN):

“It’s not necessarily a lifetime ban,” Dolan said on The Michael Kay Show. “We need to keep the Garden a place that’s comfortable and safe.” “Yes I understand that he was a big star and a Knick, etc., but that doesn’t excuse people from that kind of behavior,” Dolan said. “It is very clear to us that Charles Oakley came to the Garden with an agenda.”

