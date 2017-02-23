New York Knicks owner James Dolan pledged $300,000 to help elect U.S. president Donald Trump.

Dolan’s support of Trump puts him at odds with many in the NBA—including commissioner Adam Silver—who have vehemently opposed his administration’s agenda.

The Rockettes, a Doland property, performed at Trump’s inauguration despite angst from many of the dancers.

Per the NY Daily News: