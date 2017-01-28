Sixers big man Joel Embiid dropped 32 points in just 28 minutes in Philadelphia’s 123-118 loss to the Rockets on Friday.

James Harden couldn’t help but come away impressed by Embiid. After the game, Harden (who dropped another unreal 50-point triple-double) showered praise on Philly’s young big man:

“He’s probably the most skills big man we have in this league. “Offensively, he’s shooting the three at a high level, 7-2 finishing around the basket, making plays for his teammates. “And defensively, he blocked my shot. He’s everywhere man. He has a bright future. Philly got something special here.”

If Embiid isn’t the most skilled big man in the NBA, he’s certainly in the conversation with DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns.

