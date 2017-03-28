Over the past few weeks, there has been much debate regarding the trend of resting players in the NBA.

But James Harden hasn’t missed a game all season, and he was asked if that should be a factor in determining who wins the Most Valuable Player Award.

Per ESPN:

“Yeah, because you’re not leaving your teammates out there to dry, ” Harden said Tuesday morning, before the Rockets’ game against the Warriors. “For me, I worry about always having my teammates’ back and always being out there.” … “I’m going to have [my teammates’] back and they know that they have mine as well,” said Harden, who is second in the league in points and first in assists. “For the coaching staff and the fans, especially here in Houston, the front office, I’m here to play.”

One of the Beard’s major competitors for MVP, Russell Westbrook, has also suited up for every game this year; although, potential candidates like Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James have sat out a handful.

Harden is currently 2nd in the league in total minutes played (2,666), behind just Andrew Wiggins (2,681).

