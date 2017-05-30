Jeff Van Gundy doesn’t think the Finals matchup between the Cavs and Warriors will be the battle of epic proportions that it’s being hyped up to be.

As a matter of fact, the former NBA head coach and current ESPN broadcaster believes the Warriors will win the series in just 5 games.

Via the San Francisco Chronicle:

“I don’t think the Warriors will be challenged.

 

“I think they’ll be in the same situation as last year, up 3-1 coming home. In my time in the NBA, this is the biggest talent differential between the best team and the second best team.

 

“No disrespect to Cleveland, but I just think the Warriors are at a different level.”

Comments like Van Gundy’s don’t seem to be fazing LeBron James at all, though.

Over the weekend, James said he feels “very good” about the Cavs’ chances.

RELATED:
Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry ‘Fresher, Faster, Stronger’ Than Last Year