Jeff Van Gundy doesn’t think the Finals matchup between the Cavs and Warriors will be the battle of epic proportions that it’s being hyped up to be.

As a matter of fact, the former NBA head coach and current ESPN broadcaster believes the Warriors will win the series in just 5 games.

Just talked to Jeff Van Gundy for tomorrow's column. He expects Warriors to win in 5. "I just think they're at a different level." — Ann Killion (@annkillion) May 27, 2017

Via the San Francisco Chronicle:

“I don’t think the Warriors will be challenged. “I think they’ll be in the same situation as last year, up 3-1 coming home. In my time in the NBA, this is the biggest talent differential between the best team and the second best team. “No disrespect to Cleveland, but I just think the Warriors are at a different level.”

Comments like Van Gundy’s don’t seem to be fazing LeBron James at all, though.

Over the weekend, James said he feels “very good” about the Cavs’ chances.

RELATED:

Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry ‘Fresher, Faster, Stronger’ Than Last Year