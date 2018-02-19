Jerry West Says Basketball ‘Is Going To Overtake All The Other Sports’

Jerry West thinks the game of basketball will eventually “overtake all the other sports” in terms of popularity.

While being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, West spoke about how quickly the game has grown since he joined the Lakers in 1960.

“Years ago when I came to the city of Los Angeles, we were nobody. Last page of two newspapers. Had no writers, no coverage at all.

“And to see the way this game has changed and grown, and to see the strides that have been made for people who truly were able to contribute a different way is truly remarkable.

“I want to say this. I don’t like to say things that are controversial at all. But this game is gonna overtake all the other sports.”

