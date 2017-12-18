Former Lakers GM Jerry West became enamored with Tracy McGrady heading into the 1997 NBA Draft, and attempted to form a three-headed monster in Hollywood with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

In the end, owner Jerry Buss shot down the idea, and T-Mac ended up in Toronto.

Those against the push to draft McGrady didn’t want the Lakers to give up Eddie Jones and what they felt was a shot at the championship.

