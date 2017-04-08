It’s been a well-known fact for decades that Jerry West‘s silhouette is on the NBA logo.

The NBA just won’t acknowledge it.

The famous photo of Jerry West dribbling in 1969 which eventually became the official logo of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/hdW7EuaJwM — Historical Sport (@HistoricalSport) March 15, 2017

In an interview with Graham Bensinger this week, West said that “the NBA is in a very embarrassing position” and that the League doesn’t want to pay royalties (see video above).

West then took it a step further while on ESPN’s The Jump yesterday, saying that he wants the NBA to remove his likeness from the logo.

“If I was the NBA, I would be embarrassed about it. I don’t like to do anything that calls attention to myself, and when people say that, that’s just not who I am period. “If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways, I wish they would.”

West declined to name a player who he’d like to see on the logo in his stead.

In 2015, West nominated Michael Jordan to become the silhouette. “He’s been the greatest player I’ve ever seen,” West told the Huffington Post.

Portland’s Damian Lillard agrees:

Jerry West said he wants the NBA to change the logo… I don't know how you change it at this point but if they do… I say MJ lol — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 7, 2017

If the League decides to honor West’s request, who would you like to see on the NBA logo?

