Joel Embiid Listed As Doubtful For Game 3 Against Miami

All-Star big man Joel Embiid (orbital bone fracture, left eye) is officially listed as doubtful for Game 3 against Miami on Thursday night, per the team:

Medical Update: Joel Embiid – (orbital bone fracture, left eye) is doubtful for tomorrow night’s game at Miami. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 18, 2018

The first round playoff series between the No. 3 Sixers and the No. 6 Heat is currently tied 1-1, with the next two games being played in Miami.

After Philly lost Game 2 at home, Embiid expressed his frustration that doctors won’t clear him to play, posting on Instagram that he is “f**king sick and tired of being babied.”

RELATED

Joel Embiid Watches Kansas And Tweets At Rihanna Post-Surgery