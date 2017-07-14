Jonathon Simmons and the Orlando Magic agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal on Friday.

After having a breakout postseason for the Spurs, Simmons, 27, officially became an unrestricted free agent after San Antonio renounced his rights this week.

League sources tell @ExpressNews news Simmons' with #Magic deal is 3-year deal $20 million all guaranteed. #Spurs

Simmons and the Spurs had no new contract negotiations, so Simmons focused fully on signing elsewhere, league sources said.

Simmons and the Spurs had no new contract negotiations, so Simmons focused fully on signing elsewhere, league sources said.