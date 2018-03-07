Kawhi Leonard Says He Wants To Finish His Career As A Spur

Amid rumors that tension has been mounting between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs organization, the two-time All-Star told reporters on Wednesday that he wants to finish his career in San Antonio, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News:

Asked if he would like to finish his career as a Spur, Leonard said, “Yeah, for sure.” #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 7, 2018

Leonard also said that he intends to play this season and hopes to return to action soon:

Asked when he hopes to return, Leonard said, “Soon. I don’t have a set date right now. I just have to keep doing what I’m doing. The progression that I am making has been great. I just have to keep doing what I’m doing.” #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 7, 2018

According to a previous report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Michael C. Wright and Zach Lowe, Leonard’s lengthy rehab from a right quadriceps injury had created a “chilling effect” between him and the franchise.

The 26-year-old, who could hit free agency after next season, denied that there has been any “friction” during his recovery process:

Asked if his course of treatment has created friction between him and the #Spurs, Kawhi said, “Everything was done as a group. I don’t feel like nothing was friction. I talk to Pop everyday. He knows what the progressions were, he knew what I am doing the whole entire time.” — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 7, 2018

