Kawhi Leonard Says He Wants To Finish His Career As A Spur

by March 07, 2018
699

Amid rumors that tension has been mounting between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs organization, the two-time All-Star told reporters on Wednesday that he wants to finish his career in San Antonio, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News:

Leonard also said that he intends to play this season and hopes to return to action soon:

According to a previous report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Michael C. Wright and Zach Lowe, Leonard’s lengthy rehab from a right quadriceps injury had created a “chilling effect” between him and the franchise.

The 26-year-old, who could hit free agency after next season, denied that there has been any “friction” during his recovery process:

