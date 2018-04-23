Kevin Durant Likes IG Comment Saying Westbrook Was ‘The Problem’ In OKC 👀

On Monday, Kevin Durant liked a comment on Instagram that claimed Russell Westbrook was the problem in Oklahoma City and a reason for KD’s departure in 2016, as captured by Sports Illustrated:
KD liked the comment 👀 pic.twitter.com/E9KSy72n6Q
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 23, 2018
The initial comment said that Durant left OKC for Golden State because he wasn’t capable of winning with a subpar squad.
Asked by ESPN about the like, the All-Star forward said it was inadvertent:
Kevin Durant tells me it was a “total accident” that he liked a comment on Instagram about Russell Westbrook. Was just an honest mistake.
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 23, 2018
Kevin Durant tells ESPN he inadvertently liked the IG comment that was critical of Russell Westbrook as he scrolled through his timeline. “No story here,” he said.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 23, 2018
