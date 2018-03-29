Kemba Gives Emotional Interview After Becoming Hornets’ All-Time Leading Scorer

Kemba Walker dropped 21 points against the Cavs on Wednesday night, enough to move him ahead of Dell Curry as the all-time leading scorer in Hornets franchise history:
An updated look at the all-time leading scorers in @hornets history. #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/gL5iJJYneJ
— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 29, 2018
Afterwards, the All-Star point guard got emotional when discussing the accomplishment, via NBA TV:
“I’m not supposed to be here. A lot of people from where I’m from don’t make it… this is a huge accomplishment.” – @KembaWalker after he passed Dell Curry to become the all-time leading scorer in @hornets franchise history #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/7ROAurY8dF
— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 29, 2018
Congrats, Kemba!
