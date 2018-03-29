Kemba Gives Emotional Interview After Becoming Hornets’ All-Time Leading Scorer

by March 29, 2018
279

Kemba Walker dropped 21 points against the Cavs on Wednesday night, enough to move him ahead of Dell Curry as the all-time leading scorer in Hornets franchise history:

Afterwards, the All-Star point guard got emotional when discussing the accomplishment, via NBA TV:

Congrats, Kemba!

RELATED
Kemba Walker: “I’m Tired Of Not Being In The Playoffs”

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

JR Smith Credits Therapy Dog for Breakout Game

5 hours ago
828
NBA

LeBron James Ties Michael Jordan’s Double-Digit Scoring Streak

5 hours ago
477
NBA

Post Up: Jaylen Brown Beats The Jazz At The Buzzer

12 hours ago
680
NBA

Kemba Walker Becomes Hornets All-Time Leading Scorer

15 hours ago
656
NBA

Kemba Walker: “I’m Tired Of Not Being In The Playoffs”

2 days ago
8,136
trey burke
NBA

Post Up: Trey Burke Drops Buckets, Markelle Fultz Returns

3 days ago
3,704

TRENDING


Most Recent

Shaquille O’Neal Spent $70,000 At Walmart After Being Traded To Phoenix

2 mins ago
12

Kevin Durant: ‘I Don’t Like Analytics at All’

46 mins ago
215

Report: Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Maurice Cheeks To Enter Hall of Fame

54 mins ago
158

Kemba Gives Emotional Interview After Becoming Hornets’ All-Time Leading Scorer

2 hours ago
279

Carmelo Anthony Guarantees a Playoff Spot for OKC

2 hours ago
252