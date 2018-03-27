Kemba Walker: “I’m Tired Of Not Being In The Playoffs”

In an interview with the Charlotte Observer‘s Rick Bonnell, Hornets All-Star Kemba Walker voiced his frustration about missing the playoffs this season:

“At this point, I want to win. I want to be in the playoffs,” Walker told the Observer on Monday morning. “I’m tired of not being in the playoffs. … I hate watching them on TV. … “I’ve always felt like I’m a winning player. Like I deserved it to be in the playoffs – to be battling,” Walker said. “That’s what it will be all about in the future.”

With the 27-year-old point guard set to hit free agency in 2019, Charlotte’s new GM, who has yet to be hired to replace Rich Cho, might have to further commit to winning now to keep Walker on board:

“Whenever we get a new GM, we’ll see what direction he wants to go,” Walker said, “and I’ll make the best decision for me.”

Walker did add that he hopes to be in Charlotte for “a long time,” as he’s currently building a dream house there. But the questions loom as the Hornets have once again failed to reach the postseason.

