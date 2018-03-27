Kemba Walker: “I’m Tired Of Not Being In The Playoffs”

by March 27, 2018
445

In an interview with the Charlotte Observer‘s Rick Bonnell, Hornets All-Star Kemba Walker voiced his frustration about missing the playoffs this season:

“At this point, I want to win. I want to be in the playoffs,” Walker told the Observer on Monday morning. “I’m tired of not being in the playoffs. … I hate watching them on TV.

“I’ve always felt like I’m a winning player. Like I deserved it to be in the playoffs – to be battling,” Walker said. “That’s what it will be all about in the future.”

With the 27-year-old point guard set to hit free agency in 2019, Charlotte’s new GM, who has yet to be hired to replace Rich Cho, might have to further commit to winning now to keep Walker on board:

“Whenever we get a new GM, we’ll see what direction he wants to go,” Walker said, “and I’ll make the best decision for me.”

Walker did add that he hopes to be in Charlotte for “a long time,” as he’s currently building a dream house there. But the questions loom as the Hornets have once again failed to reach the postseason.

RELATED
Kemba Walker Scores 11 of his 31 points in Overtime as Hornets Down Knicks

 
You Might Also Like
trey burke
NBA

Post Up: Trey Burke Drops Buckets, Markelle Fultz Returns

15 hours ago
3,465
kemba walker all-star game
NBA

Kemba Walker Scores 11 of his 31 points in Overtime as Hornets Down Knicks

16 hours ago
168
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 days ago
1,872
NBA

Post Up: Kemba Walker Scores 46 As The Hornets Win By 61

5 days ago
1,293
NBA

Kemba Walker Hits 10 Threes, Scores 46 Points In 3 Quarters

5 days ago
391
NBA

Post Up: Dwight Howard Goes Off For 30-30 Line in Hornets Win

6 days ago
1,829

TRENDING


Most Recent

The Nuggets’ Backcourt of Jamal Murray and Gary Harris is Earning Their Respect

3 mins ago
6
mcdonald's all-american game practice day 2 highlights

McDonald’s All-American Game Practice Day 2 Highlights

30 mins ago
83

Kemba Walker: “I’m Tired Of Not Being In The Playoffs”

1 hour ago
445
lebron james dwyane wade cavaliers

LeBron: Dwyane Wade Playing With Cavs ‘Seems Like It Was Years Ago’

1 hour ago
397

Report: MarShon Brooks To Sign 10-Day Contract With Grizzlies

2 hours ago
258