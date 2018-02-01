Kevin Durant Calls LeBron James To Warriors Report ‘Bullsh*t’

by Alex Squadron February 01, 2018

What was the first thing that popped into Kevin Durant‘s head when he read the report that LeBron James would listen to the Warriors in free agency?

“Bullshit,” the All-Star forward told reporters with a laugh on Thursday.

Here’s the video, via The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater:

Bullsh*t…In this league, just like a couple years ago me coming here, nobody would have thought that. So there’s part of me as a basketball player that is just like ‘let’s just worry about basketball.’ And then on the other side, we know this is a business as well and a lot of crazy things have happened since I’ve been in the league…even years in the future, there’s going to be even crazier things that’s going to happen. So I just want people to enjoy what goes on between the lines.

RELATED
Kevin Durant Says Kyrie Irving Is ‘One Of The Three Most Skilled Players’ In NBA

  
  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: LeBron James ‘Would Listen’ to Warriors in Free Agency

9 hours ago
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 day ago
NBA

Enes Kanter Jokes He’d ‘Ask For A Trade’ If Added To LeBron’s All-Star Team

1 day ago
stephen curry no-trade clause
NBA

Stephen Curry Doesn’t Regret Not Getting No-Trade Clause

1 day ago
NBA

Steve Kerr: Warriors Played ‘Disgusting Basketball’ In Loss To Jazz

1 day ago
NBA

LeBron James: Blake Griffin Trade ‘Unfortunate’

1 day ago

TRENDING