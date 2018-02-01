Kevin Durant Calls LeBron James To Warriors Report ‘Bullsh*t’

What was the first thing that popped into Kevin Durant‘s head when he read the report that LeBron James would listen to the Warriors in free agency?

“Bullshit,” the All-Star forward told reporters with a laugh on Thursday.

Here’s the video, via The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater:

Kevin Durant asked the first thing he thought about when he read LeBron report: “Bullshit.”

— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2018

Bullsh*t…In this league, just like a couple years ago me coming here, nobody would have thought that. So there’s part of me as a basketball player that is just like ‘let’s just worry about basketball.’ And then on the other side, we know this is a business as well and a lot of crazy things have happened since I’ve been in the league…even years in the future, there’s going to be even crazier things that’s going to happen. So I just want people to enjoy what goes on between the lines.

