Warriors star Kevin Durant is speaking out against President Donald Trump, saying, “We don’t f**k with him.”

While at his homecoming parade in Maryland, Durant was asked about the recent outpouring of anti-Trump sentiments from LeBron James and other NBA players.

“Hell yeah. That’s how it’s supposed to be,” Durant said. From TMZ:

“Hell yeah. That’s how it’s supposed to be. “We don’t f*ck with him.”

