The Golden State Warriors put up some video-game-like numbers offensively in their win over the Magic on Friday, but Kevin Durant wasn’t around to see the end.

With about five minutes to play in the game, Durant scored and was T’d up on his way back down the floor. He turned and said … something … to the official who made the call (you can read his lips), and was promptly sent to the locker room.

Kevin Durant ejected in the 4th Quarter pic.twitter.com/idEBuIs4UY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 2, 2017

Durant still finished with 25 points and seven assists as the Warriors won 133-112. They shot 63 percent for the game and handed out 46 total assists — the second-most in a single game in franchise history.