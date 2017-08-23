Celtics GM Danny Ainge cashed in on several of Boston’s assets to acquire Kyrie Irving in a blockbuster trade on Tuesday.

According Kevin McHale, expectations are very high for Kyrie.

“Danny thinks he has greatness written all over him.” McHale told SirusXM NBA Radio.

