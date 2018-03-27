Kings-Mavericks Game Locked Down Due To Sacramento Protests

by March 27, 2018
179
Skal Labissiere

For the second time in a week, Sacramento Kings officials locked down the entrance to Golden 1 Center because of city-wide protests following the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

The start of Kings-Hawks last Thursday was delayed as people protesting Clark’s death blocked the entrance to the arena. Similar events transpired on Tuesday, but more fans were able to get into the arena before the decision was made to lock it down prior to the Kings hosting the Mavericks. Tip-off was not delayed this time, however.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive  addressed the protests after his team’s win over Atlanta.

 
