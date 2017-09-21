Knicks general manager Scott Perry named the five core players in New York—explicitly omitting Carmelo Anthony from the list.

It’s yet another subtle indication from the Knicks’ front office that Carmelo is not part of the team’s long-term plans. From the “Official MSG Blog“:

.@nyknicks GM Scott Perry says a strong foundation and flexibility are the keys to reshaping team: https://t.co/03EwiVMwWe pic.twitter.com/hhdDdZH2yk — OfficialMSGblog (@OfficialMSGblog) September 21, 2017

Thirty years in basketball, along the coaching lines and in the front office, have taught me that these ideas are timeless. Now, having just become Knicks GM, I’m convinced they are the foundation for long-term success. There are no shortcuts. Reshaping the Knicks as a championship contender will be a step-by-step process, and along the way, the plan will demand patience, as our young core of Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Willy Hernangómez, Frank Ntilikina and Ron Baker mature.

