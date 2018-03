Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is using his haters as motivation as he recovers from a torn ACL in his left knee.

On Friday, Porzingis tweeted photos in the gym with the caption (roughly translated from Spanish): “I got used to it: Shutting the mouths of those who don’t believe in me.”

Ya me acostumbré

A callarle la boca al que no me cree… pic.twitter.com/zA7RUh0yrF — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) March 8, 2018

