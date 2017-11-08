Knicks fans have been showering Kristaps Porzingis with MVP chants, but the 22-year-old star is aiming for another award.

Porzingis says he’d like to be named the NBA’s Most Improved Player this season.

Kristaps Porzingis says he’s not thinking about MVP right now but MIP, DPOY (at some point) are goals: https://t.co/CVWA3TFAkD — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 7, 2017

The big fella also has his eyes on the Defensive Player of the Year award and the All-Star team.

Per ESPN:

Kristaps Porzingis on hearing MVP chants at MSG: “I’m not thinking about that too much. I said my goals for the season were most improved player of the year. I felt like I had an opportunity also not exactly this year – I want to get it this year (but) in my career I think I have the opportunity to win defensive player of the year and also the all-star game is a goal for me individually. But all those things are going to come if we win games… so I’m happy as long as we’re playing this way.”

Related

Kristaps Porzingis Says He Can Become the NBA’s Best Player