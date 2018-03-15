Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I’m Going to Come Back Better and Stronger’

by March 15, 2018
16

Kristaps Porzingis, in his first public comments since suffering a left torn ACL in early February, told reporters that he expects to return as a “better and stronger” player.

Porzingis, 22, was back at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for the first time since the season-ending surgery.

The big fella wouldn’t give a timetable for his return to action.

Per the NY Daily News:

“I believe,” Porzingis said, “that I’m going to come back better and stronger.”

Porzingis, who had surgery on Feb. 13, appears to have gained a few pounds, which is actually a good sign. He also walks without a limp, which is also encouraging.

“I can’t give you anything,” Porzingis said when asked for a return date. “I have no idea. You should ask the doctor maybe. And he would tell you something. And myself, I’m just going day by day really and we’ll see where the comeback is at.”

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Troy Williams Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Knicks

3 days ago
743
kristaps porzingis haters
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis Says He’s Accustomed To Shutting Up His Haters

6 days ago
696
NBA

Knicks Owner James Dolan Was Musical Guest On ‘The Tonight Show’

7 days ago
1,025
NBA

Jeff Hornacek Expects to Keep His Job

1 week ago
365
NBA

Michael Beasley: Knicks Playing Selfish Ball

1 week ago
980
Frank Ntilikina DeMar DeRozan
NBA

Knicks Rookie Frank Ntilikina Studying DeMar DeRozan

2 weeks ago
3,231

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I’m Going to Come Back Better and Stronger’

12 mins ago
16

Post Up: Extra Basketball

6 hours ago
236

Bradley Beal Scores 34, Jodie Meeks Hits Clutch 3 As Wizards Win In Double Overtime

7 hours ago
99
Under Armour Curry 5

Under Armour Curry 5 Officially Introduced

10 hours ago
3,082

Report: Stephen Curry in Group Bidding to Buy Carolina Panthers

11 hours ago
426