Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I’m Going to Come Back Better and Stronger’

Kristaps Porzingis, in his first public comments since suffering a left torn ACL in early February, told reporters that he expects to return as a “better and stronger” player.
Porzingis, 22, was back at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for the first time since the season-ending surgery.
The big fella wouldn’t give a timetable for his return to action.
Per the NY Daily News:
“I believe,” Porzingis said, “that I’m going to come back better and stronger.”
Porzingis, who had surgery on Feb. 13, appears to have gained a few pounds, which is actually a good sign. He also walks without a limp, which is also encouraging.
“I can’t give you anything,” Porzingis said when asked for a return date. “I have no idea. You should ask the doctor maybe. And he would tell you something. And myself, I’m just going day by day really and we’ll see where the comeback is at.”