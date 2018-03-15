Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I’m Going to Come Back Better and Stronger’

Kristaps Porzingis, in his first public comments since suffering a left torn ACL in early February, told reporters that he expects to return as a “better and stronger” player.

Kristaps Porzingis’ MSG return gives Knicks glimmer of hope as he continues his rehab, writes @FisolaNYDN https://t.co/Z7gyOwFEE1 pic.twitter.com/BlrOcjNaN3 — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) March 14, 2018

Porzingis, 22, was back at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for the first time since the season-ending surgery.

The big fella wouldn’t give a timetable for his return to action.

Per the NY Daily News: