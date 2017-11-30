After causing Knicks fans to have a collective heart attack Wednesday night, Kristaps Porzingis told reporters that he wasn’t fretting over his right ankle injury.

The big fella claims to have the healing powers of a “lizard,” and had to be overruled by team doctors when he tried to re-enter the game against Miami last night.

New York rallied to a 115-86 win against the visiting Heat, and will continue to hold its breath as tests continue on Porzingis’ ankle.

Scenes from the sigh of relief game https://t.co/HBIeySEd73 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) November 30, 2017

Per the NY Daily News: