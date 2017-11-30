After causing Knicks fans to have a collective heart attack Wednesday night, Kristaps Porzingis told reporters that he wasn’t fretting over his right ankle injury.
The big fella claims to have the healing powers of a “lizard,” and had to be overruled by team doctors when he tried to re-enter the game against Miami last night.
New York rallied to a 115-86 win against the visiting Heat, and will continue to hold its breath as tests continue on Porzingis’ ankle.
Per the NY Daily News:
“I knew it wasn’t broken,” he said. “I’ve had fractures and things like that before. I know what that feels like. I knew bones were fine. It was just like a tendon situation. A sprained ankle. I think it looked worse than it felt.”
Still, Porzingis understands he’s not totally out of the water yet. X-rays were negative but the 22-year-old said he’ll wait until Thursday to decide if an MRI is necessary for ligament damage. Porzingis actually tried to play again Wednesday before he was overruled by doctors.
“They call me the lizard because I recover so quickly from things,” he said.
