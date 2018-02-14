Kristaps Porzingis Post Surgery: ‘I’m Attacking My Rehab Right Away’

Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis had successful surgery on his torn ACL this week, and posted a message on social media on his way back from the hospital:
On my way home from the hospital. First of all I want to thank you for all the love and support. Im attacking my rehab right away. I truly believe that with consistent hard work, patience and positive attitude I’ll come back stronger, better and sharper than ever. Much love.
