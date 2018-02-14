Kristaps Porzingis Post Surgery: ‘I’m Attacking My Rehab Right Away’

by February 14, 2018

Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis had successful surgery on his torn ACL this week, and posted a message on social media on his way back from the hospital:

On my way home from the hospital. First of all I want to thank you for all the love and support. Im attacking my rehab right away. I truly believe that with consistent hard work, patience and positive attitude I’ll come back stronger, better and sharper than ever. Much love.

RELATED
Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis to Return ‘Bigger, Better and Stronger’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

SLAM Presents LEAGUE PETS Ep. 4: Michael Beasley’s Two Dogs

2 hours ago
kemba walker all-star game
NBA

Kemba Walker To Replace Kristaps Porzingis In All-Star Game

6 days ago
NBA

Report: Emmanuel Mudiay Traded To Knicks In Three-Team Deal

6 days ago
NBA

Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis to Return ‘Bigger, Better and Stronger’

7 days ago
nba teams 1 billion
NBA

Every NBA Team Is Worth At Least $1 Billion

1 week ago
NBA

Report: Knicks Still Trying To Trade O’Quinn, Lee, And Noah

1 week ago

TRENDING