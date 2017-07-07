Kristaps Porzingis wordlessly stars in a strange Latvian credit card commercial.

The big guy somehow agreed to be in an ad that features a stretched arm groping him after getting dipped in a bowl of honey.

Per the NY Daily News:

The saying “you have to see it, to believe it” has never been more appropriate, as the 30-second Latvian commercial starring the Knicks’ 21-year-old power forward (which is somehow an advertisment for Visa?) is utterly indescribable. This advertisement was originally produced in late June, but somehow hasn’t been discovered until today.

The commercial features a creepy Mister Fantastic-like stretched arm flying across the world and groping a car, a dog, light-up shoes and a bowl of honey, before finally slithering underneath Porzingis’ jersey and massaging the Latvian’s scalp — messing up his perfectly well-done hair.