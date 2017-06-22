Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly close to being traded to the Phoenix Suns.

One of Porzingis’ brothers told 1580 The Fanatic that a deal with Phoenix is “likely” in advance of the 2017 NBA Draft.

#NBA Source tells me #Knicks have told #Porzingis a #Suns deal is close, Porzingis brother told my source the deal is "likely" #NBADraft — Tim Montemayor (@TheMontyShow) June 22, 2017

Another source tells me #Suns & #Knicks are in fact "down the road" on #Porzingis …"Bledsoe, Chriss, and the 4th gets it done" #NBADraft — Tim Montemayor (@TheMontyShow) June 22, 2017

Phoenix has the No. 4 overall pick and a stable of talented young players to include in a potential trade for Porzingis.

On Wednesday, Phil Jackson said the Knicks are “listening” to offers for Porzingis and expressed disappointment in KP for missing his exit meeting.

