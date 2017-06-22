Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly close to being traded to the Phoenix Suns.

One of Porzingis’ brothers told 1580 The Fanatic that a deal with Phoenix is “likely” in advance of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Phoenix has the No. 4 overall pick and a stable of talented young players to include in a potential trade for Porzingis.

On Wednesday, Phil Jackson said the Knicks are “listening” to offers for Porzingis and expressed disappointment in KP for missing his exit meeting.

