San Antonio Spurs guard Kyle Anderson drops by the SLAM Dome to talk his upcoming “Celebrate Life” event, playing under coach Pop, Jersey’s tight-knit basketball community, his PetCo commercial, what music is played in the Spurs locker room, how he got his Slow Mo nickname, learning under Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker and more.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.
Related
Respect The Game Episode 64: D’Angelo Russell
Respect The Game Episode 63: Langston Galloway
Respect The Game Episode 62: Skyzoo
Respect The Game Episode 61: Spencer Dinwiddie
Respect The Game Episode 60: Richaun Holmes
Respect The Game Episode 59: Finals Recap With Spencer Dinwiddie
Respect The Game Episode 58: Jonathan Hock
Respect The Game Episode 57: Sasha Vujacic
Respect The Game Episode 56: Justin Jackson
Respect The Game Episode 55: Jarrett Allen
Respect The Game Episode 54: Willie Reed
Commentscomments powered by Disqus