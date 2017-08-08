San Antonio Spurs guard Kyle Anderson drops by the SLAM Dome to talk his upcoming “Celebrate Life” event, playing under coach Pop, Jersey’s tight-knit basketball community, his PetCo commercial, what music is played in the Spurs locker room, how he got his Slow Mo nickname, learning under Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker and more.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.