After announcing his decision to opt out of his contract in May, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has said that he prefers to join a contender.

He may have already ruled out the Raptors.

According to the Toronto Star, NBA teams have been informed that Lowry has “zero interest” in re-signing with the Raptors.

On the heaving landscape of the NBA, and where Kyle Lowry and the Raptors fit in: https://t.co/Tx0pKgDfNk — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 20, 2017

Even if the organization did manage to make a deal for a big-time player, Kyle Lowry is a free agent, and multiple league sources say the all-star point guard has been grumbling about dissatisfaction with the Raptors for months. As of mid-May other teams were being told Lowry had “zero interest” in returning to Toronto, even if the Raptors offered a maximum five-year deal. Which since the club had no intention of offering a five-year deal probably made Lowry’s declaration easier to make.

For what it’s worth, Lowry denied the report on Monday, tweeting:

“Don’t believe what you hear !! Especially if it didn’t come from me, and that bs FOR SURE didn’t come from me.”

I dont do this ever but :

Don't believe what you hear !! Especially if it didn't come from me, and that bs FOR SURE didn't come from me..GN — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) June 20, 2017

RELATED:

Kyle Lowry: ‘I Just Want a Ring’