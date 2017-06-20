After announcing his decision to opt out of his contract in May, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has said that he prefers to join a contender.
He may have already ruled out the Raptors.
According to the Toronto Star, NBA teams have been informed that Lowry has “zero interest” in re-signing with the Raptors.
Even if the organization did manage to make a deal for a big-time player, Kyle Lowry is a free agent, and multiple league sources say the all-star point guard has been grumbling about dissatisfaction with the Raptors for months.
As of mid-May other teams were being told Lowry had “zero interest” in returning to Toronto, even if the Raptors offered a maximum five-year deal.
Which since the club had no intention of offering a five-year deal probably made Lowry’s declaration easier to make.
For what it’s worth, Lowry denied the report on Monday, tweeting:
“Don’t believe what you hear !! Especially if it didn’t come from me, and that bs FOR SURE didn’t come from me.”
I dont do this ever but :
Don't believe what you hear !! Especially if it didn't come from me, and that bs FOR SURE didn't come from me..GN
— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) June 20, 2017
