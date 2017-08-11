Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving reportedly prefers to play for the Los Angeles Clippers next season, according to Peter Vecsey.

The Clippers reportedly made a trade offer for Kyrie last month.

While guesting on the HoopsHype podcast, Vecsey mentioned that having Jerry West makes the Clippers a dark-horse candidate for Kyrie’s services (starting at 1:13:23):

“I’m told [Kyrie] wants to play for the Clippers. […] That’s the team I was told he wants to play. “He loves L.A. He’s been working out a lot there this summer. “Do they have the assets they get him? I don’t see how. But they also have Jerry West and he’s been able to figure out before.”

