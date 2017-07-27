Among his reported four preferred destinations—San Antonio, New York, Miami and Minnesota—Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving appears to have a clear favorite.

According to ESPN’s Pablo Torre, Kyrie “very badly” wants to become a member of the New York Knicks.

Via First Take:

“I got a phone call, and the voice on the other end of that phone call was a very trustworthy person. “And he was saying to me that Kyrie Irving very badly wants to be a New York Knick. Kyrie Irving wants to come home.”

