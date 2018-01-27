Kyrie Irving is looking forward to reuniting with former teammates LeBron James and Kevin Love for the All-Star game.

As one of two captains in the new format, James selected Irving as a starter and Love as a reserve in Thursday’s draft.

Kyrie, who requested a trade over the summer and was eventually dealt from Cleveland to Boston, spoke to reporters about the upcoming reunion.

It will be fun [to play with James and Love]. All-Star weekend’s just an enjoyable experience. It’s a time for us as competitors to get together when we’re not necessarily with our teams and going against one another. It’s great to see the two captains choose who they felt were the best fit for their team, and I’m glad that I’m playing with a bunch of great players.

The Celtics’ point guard went on to stress that he will always share a bond with James and Love.

I think you’ve heard it if you’ve talked to championship winners before, but when you’re on a championship team, it’s just a bond that can’t be broken forever. Just going through that, the way we created history — we’re the only team in history to come back from 3-1. And that’s something that will be etched in NBA history for life. And that’s always a connection, something that we can always reminisce about no matter what. It’s an incredible bond that we built as a team, individually being tested at the highest level, and doing something that you can remember for the rest of your life and tell your kids about.

Who’s excited to see this again?

